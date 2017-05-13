Gurdaspur LS bypoll: Bajwa, Captain Amarinder Singh hold closed-door meeting

Captain Amarinder Singh with Partap Singh Bajwa, brother of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa. (Representational Image) Captain Amarinder Singh with Partap Singh Bajwa, brother of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa. (Representational Image)

Two days after former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa stayed away from the ceremony where Sunil Kumar Jakhar took charge as the new Punjab Congress president, he and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a closed-door meeting on Friday late evening. Amarinder was hosted by Bajwa’s younger brother Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa at his sector 9 house where senior Bajwa was also invited.

The meeting holds significance ahead of by-election for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Vinod Khanna. Congress is yet to decide the candidate for the seat.

Bajwa’s wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa is a contender for the ticket. Bajwa has been a former MP from the seat, his home district. Charanjit Kaur Bajwa, who was an MLA during the last term from Qadian, vacated the seat this time for Fateh, who is also eyeing a berth in the state cabinet, which could be extended in the first week of June.

Ashwini Sekhri, a former MLA, is also a strong contender for the Congress ticket from Gurdaspur.

