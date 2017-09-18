Gurdaspur LS bypoll: AAP picks Major General Khajuria

Major General Khajuria (Express) Major General Khajuria (Express)

AAP has decided to field Major General (retd) Suresh Khajuria (64) as its candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, scheduled for polling on October 11. The decision to field Khajuria was taken after discussion with the AAP’s Gurdaspur unit and the Majha region leaders and volunteers, the party said. Major General Suresh Khajuria is an old party volunteer and is a resident of Pathankot, which falls under the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

“We are proud to state that our candidate has a distinguished career in the armed forces by serving the country. Candidates of both the traditional parties, the BJP and the Congress, are likely to be outsiders,” said AAP’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann. Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira appealed to the electorate of Gurdaspur to support the AAP candidate in the ensuing election, adding that “we particularly appeal to the ex-servicemen of the region to support him as neither the Congress nor the BJP has fulfilled the long pending demand of ‘One Rank-One Pension’ of the ex-servicemen community”.

Major General Khajuria was commissioned as a second lieutenant through Officers Training Academy in 1974 into 5 Gorkha Rifles, an Infantry unit. He retired in 2011. He is state president of AAP ex-service men wing. He studied in government schools and graduated from SD College, Pathankot. Khajuria held command of Brigade in Ferozepur and a division in Kargil. ENS

