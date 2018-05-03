Gurdaspur: Jail superintendent, deputy suspended after recovery of nine mobile phones from jail

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had received a congratulatory call from an inmate from a jail in Punjab after he was inducted as minister in Punjab Cabinet last month, on Wednesday ordered suspension of Gurdaspur Jail Superintendent Randhir Singh Uppal and Deputy Superintendent Arvinder Pal Singh Bhatti after nine mobile phones were recovered from the Gurdaspur jail during a search by Gurdaspur police on Wednesday evening.

Gurdaspur SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar said the search was conducted in the evening and police were in process of registering a case. SSP said besides mobile phones drugs were also recovered during the search operation. On the orders of the Jails Minister, ADGP Jails Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota issued the suspension orders of the officers citing “gross negligence” as the reason for action. Randhawa was elected as MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, a constituency falling in Gurdaspur district, in February 2017 elections.

Randhawa told The Indian Express over phone that in a meeting with Jail Superintendents on Tuesday in which Additional Secretary Home was also present, he (minister) had warned jail officers that they will face action if mobile phones were recovered from jail. Randhawa added that he will continue to act tough against jail officials in case mobile phones made their way to jails.

After taking over as Jails Minister and while honouring a jail official for efficiency, Randhawa had organised a presentation by the official where the official revealed the modus operandi of throwing mobile phones and drugs in packets inside the jails. A senior jail official present there had said that Gurdaspur jail was among the four jails in the state having proximity to residential areas from where phones and drugs could be thrown inside the jails.

Randhawa, however, said that Gurdaspur jail officials faced action “since the mobile phones were recovered from barracks for prisoners”. The minister had not recommended any action when he received the congratulatory call and had justified the same by saying that he had received the call on the day his name was announced as minister (in Punjab Cabinet) and by that time he did not know that he will get the Jails portfolio. He had said that after taking over Jails Minister he would act tough in cases of mobile recovery from jails. Randhawa had also emphasised on the need to have 5G jammers inside the jails in anticipation of 5G mobile technology.

