Gurdaspur Girls reported drowned by friend ran away from home, say police

Two days after two Gurdaspur girls were reported drowned after allegedly slipping into a canal while clicking selfies, it turns out that the two young sisters had run away from home.

It was their friend Sophia who first claimed that Lovepreet and Nisha had gone for a morning walk along with her and slipped, adding that she had seen both being swept away in the canal.

But police doubted the version after no bodies were found despite the administration involving Army in the operation. Questioned by police, Sophia revealed that both girls had run away from home.

SHO Harjit Singh at Kahnuwan police station, said “Both girls had made Sophia swear to tell a fake story of their death at home. It is not clear yet if they went in a bus or car or other vehicle. Sophia couldn’t identify vehicle as it was still dawn.”

SHO Harjit Singh added: “They only carried mobile phones and not SIMs. They must be using new SIM as we have come to know that they have called a friend in their native village (Sathiali). They only carried Rs 2000 from home. Their father is a travel agent. “Both are adults and it seems they have gone on their own. It doesn’t seem to be a case of kidnapping,” said the SHO.

