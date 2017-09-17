Gurdaspur bypoll: Kavita Khanna, Swaran Salaria on BJP shortlist

Sources said that Kavita Khanna’s name was an obvious choice due to sympathy factor. Salaria too was a ticket aspirant in 2014 Lok Sabha election but late Vinod Khanna had managed to get the ticket from his seat. (Express File Photo) Sources said that Kavita Khanna’s name was an obvious choice due to sympathy factor. Salaria too was a ticket aspirant in 2014 Lok Sabha election but late Vinod Khanna had managed to get the ticket from his seat. (Express File Photo)

The BJP’s election committee in Punjab Saturday finalised two names for the upcoming Gurdaspur bypoll, including late actor-turned-politician and former MP Vinod Khanna’s wife, Kavita Khanna. Now, the final candidate will be announced by the BJP high command in Delhi.

The second name is of senior BJP leader Swaran Salaria. The meeting was held Saturday evening in Jalandhar under state party president and MoS Vijay Sampla.

Sources said that Kavita Khanna’s name was an obvious choice due to sympathy factor. Salaria too was a ticket aspirant in 2014 Lok Sabha election but late Vinod Khanna had managed to get the ticket from his seat.

Among the participants were national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Amritsar-based Rajya Sabha member Shvet Malik, state BJP organising secretary Dinesh Kumar, former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia and former state president Professor Rajinder Bhandari and Ashwani Sharma.

The polls are due next month.

