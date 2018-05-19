Military intel issues alert on Gujarat student, she calls it ‘character assassination’

The MI has asked Army units to be wary of allowing civilians access into military installations. (Representational) The MI has asked Army units to be wary of allowing civilians access into military installations. (Representational)

The Directorate General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) has sent a note to all seven Command Headquarters (HQs) of the Army, HQ Special Forces Command, and HQs Andaman and Nicobar Command, alleging that the “actual motive and intent” of a student from Gujarat, Mitsu Chavada, who is on a campaign across the country to promote the cause of disabled soldiers, “raises suspicion”. The MI has asked Army units to be wary of allowing civilians access into military installations.

Calling it “character assassination”, and stating that she will “take the Army to court”, Chavada told The Indian Express over phone from Surat, “If I am a national security threat, I would like to know what investigations have been carried out against me. I am an NCC cadet and a student of BA (English) second year. The Army should prove what they have said in the letter because this will affect my life. I will never be able to get a government job, a visa to travel abroad, or get married.”

Chavada said contents of the letter have been leaked and she is now getting hate calls and lewd messages – and that people are threatening her and her family. “All photographs that I have posted on social media are of public personalities,” she maintained. “What is wrong in that? I have been defamed. I have no problem with a general advisory…but why have they taken my example?”

The MI letter, dated May 7, 2018, and accessed by The Indian Express, states that Chavada is conducting motorcycle tours to various places in the country, especially Army cantonments and installations “under the garb of promoting the cause of disabled soldiers”.

A senior official in Army HQ confirmed that the letter was issued to all Army formations.

It states that Chavada attended Vijay Divas celebrations at Fort Williams in Kolkata after approaching senior officers and portraying her cause, and uploaded several videos and photos, highlighting her presence and access to the armed forces brass.

On Facebook, Chavada has uploaded photographs with President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, and many other military officials and political dignitaries.

The letter states: “Mitsu Chavada’s conduct and approach along with keenness to associate with service persons raises suspicion on her actual motive and intent. Several incidents in past have indicated that inimical agencies have adopted similar modus operandi towards cultivation of service personnel to gain sensitive service information.”

The MI directorate has asked all service personnel, including their families, down to the lowest unit to be sensitised on this issue and be advised to exercise utmost caution while hosting/attending to any unknown or known visitor.

“No service-related information should be shared or they be allowed to visit unit/formation premises without proper verification and clearance,” the letter states.

Chavada said she undertook the motorcycle tour across the country to motivate the youth to join the Army.

She said, “I did not take any sponsorship. I spent Rs 1 lakh that my parents had given me. I wanted to do something for the Army, and for disabled soldiers. I have donated to the Army Paraplegic Centre in Pune and I have all proofs.”

The MI letter states that the student is visiting several tri-service units and formations, giving reference of old association and affiliation with senior officials as acquired during her activity to promote the cause of disabled soldiers. “Over a period of time she has befriended several defence personnel and is in a continuous process of befriending more,” it states.

The MI note adds that adequate precautions should be institutionalised to ensure photographs or videos of the installation visited are not prepared by the visitor for subsequently posting on social media platforms, or other intended purposes, even if requisite permission has been obtained for the visit.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App