Gujarat engineer robbed of cash, cell phone at gunpoint

Two armed men allegedly robbed a Gujarat engineer of cash, cell phone, ATM cards and Aadhaar card among other things at gunpoint near a petrol pump in Saneta on the intervening night of June 10 and June 11, while he was returning from Manali along with his family. A case was registered on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Vadodara resident Munish Kumar, following which police initiated an investigation.

Though the accused have not been traced yet, Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjeet Singh said that have obtained the CCTV footage from the petrol pump and will soon arrest the men.

The case has been registered under sections 382 (Theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt…) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Sohana police station.

The IO said Kumar, an engineer by profession, stated in his complaint that he, along with his family was returning from Manali in two cars on the night of June 10. “He along with his wife and a four-year-old son was in one car, while other family members were in another behind them. Kumar’s car was being driven by his wife. When they reached Saneta, they decided to refill fuel and went to the petrol pump located on main road,” the IO added.

Kumar further stated in his complaint that while his wife and son were sitting in the car, he came out and started speaking on his phone to one of his friends. According to Kumar, he walked away from the petrol station, while talking over his phone, and reached a nearby place where some trucks were parked.

Kumar alleged that while he was still over phone, two men, who were carrying a pistol, came there and pointed the weapon at him, asking him to give his money and cell phone to them.

“I was wearing a leather pouch along my waist, which carried Rs 60,000 and two ATM cards, besides some documents, including Aadhaar card. The gunman asked me to give the pouch to him and also threatened to kill me, if I raised an alarm. I had to give them the pouch and my mobile phone,” Kumar said.

The IO said that Kumar had told them that the accused were in a white Hyundai Verna bearing Haryana registration number.

