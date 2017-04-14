Grant selection grade to professor, CAT tells Chandigarh

The tribunal has stated that the decision of the respondents to deny the applicant, Gopika Bhardwaj, selection grade (extended pay scale) was “wrong and unacceptable” The tribunal has stated that the decision of the respondents to deny the applicant, Gopika Bhardwaj, selection grade (extended pay scale) was “wrong and unacceptable”

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Chandigarh education department and principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls in Sector 11 to grant selection grade to a college professor.

The tribunal has stated that the decision of the respondents to deny the applicant, Gopika Bhardwaj, selection grade (extended pay scale) was “wrong and unacceptable”. Pronouncing the orders, the tribunal said: “The decision of the respondents to deny Gopika Bhardwaj (applicant) selection grade on the ground that she had not completed refresher courses before 2003, is wrong and unacceptable.” The Central Administrative Tribunal has stated that it was on record that the respondents have taken recourse to referring the matter to the UGC and the reference has not elicited any response from the University Grants Commission (UGC) till now.

“The respondents are directed to grant her the selection grade from January 3, 2005, when she became eligible for the same and further grant her the grade of associate professor from January 3, 2008 subject to her fulfilling the requirements for the same. She may also be granted all due and permissible consequential benefits flowing out of the grant of selection grade as well as the grade of associate professor,” said the tribunal.

Gopika Bhardwaj (48), an assistant professor of home science, while filing the application had sought selection grade from January 3, 2005, and thereafter grade of associate professor from January 3, 2008, and re-fixation of pay accordingly. She had further sought the tribunal to direct the department concerned to release the arrears of pay and allowances and other benefits.

