Graft case: CBI court dismisses Pattar’s plea on voice samples

THE SPECIAL CBI court on Saturday dismissed the application filed by Shilpi Pattar, Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer and former subdivisional magistrate of Chandigarh, alleging that her voice samples had been taken without her permission.

Pattar, who has been held in a graft case by the CBI, had filed an application through her counsel that her voice samples were forcefully taken by the CBI sleuths. Pattar’s application mentioned that her voice samples should not have been taken without her consent under the judges protection Act as she was posted as SDM (Subdivisional Magistrate) in Chandigarh. Pattar’s counsel then argued that the samples must not be used as evidence in the case as a magistrate’s voice sample can only be taken after the High Court, the Supreme Court or the state government gives permission according to the judges protection Act. On this, the CBI argued that she is an executive magistrate and not a judicial one and hence, no such permission is required.

Pattar’s application also mentioned that as the voice samples were taken without her permission, they should not be forwarded to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory as well. The CBI, however, told the court that they had already sent the samples for tests. Regarding Pattar’s defense of being falsely implicated in the case, the CBI counsel argued that she was caught red-handed and her plea was not correct. Meanwhile, after hearing the arguments of both sides, the court dismissed Pattar’s application. HCS officer and former Chandigarh SDM Shilpi Pattar, her husband Dhiraj, and middleman G S Brar were arrested by the CBI after the agency raided her house on the night of August 5. The arrest was made following a property dispute between the complainant and his brother and the matter was listed for hearing in the court of the SDM (East), Chandigarh. An amount of Rs 2 lakh was seized from the residence of the accused in different sachets in figures of Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000 etc. by the CBI sleuths.

