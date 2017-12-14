Graft case CBI court denies bail to accused sub inspector

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday rejected the bail application of a sub inspector of UT police, Mohan Singh, who had been held in an alleged graft case by the CBI sleuths.

In the bail application moved by the defense counsel, it was mentioned that Singh has been falsely implicated in the case and he shall be granted bail.

The CBI in its reply to the court stated that bail shall not be granted to Singh as investigation in the matter is still in progress.

The investigating agency also stated that the witnesses in the graft case, who belong to the police department and are know to Singh, are yet to be examined in the court. If he is granted bail, the investigation can get hampered and may spoil the case in the court.

Replying to Singh’s plea that he has been falsely implicated, the CBI stated that he was caught red-handed by the CBI sleuths and the recovery was made from him on the spot and hence his plea of being falsely implicated is wrong.

The CBI had arrested the sub-inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 9 lakh and accepting Rs 2 lakh from a Manimajra resident, Prem Singh Bisht. The SI had alleged that he was taking amount on behalf of his SHO, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur.

The SI was arrested from the Sector 31 market when he accepted the bribe and later he was taken to the police station. SHO Kaur was not at the police station and she was later called by the CBI. Later, Kaur was transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26, by the department.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App