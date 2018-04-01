GPO, courier firm fail to deliver papers to Canada twice, forum orders refund

The Consumer Forum has directed the General Post Office (GPO) and DHL Express India Private Limited to refund Rs 9,924 with Rs 10,000 as compensation and litigation charges for failing to deliver the documents of a Chandigarh resident’s son to Canada twice.

Ashutosh Vermani, in his complainant, said his son Ajitesh Vermani was studying in Canada since September 2015. Before leaving for Canada as per the requirement of the University of Windsor, he had deposited a fee of Rs 4,400 for delivery of transcript of degree certificates/marksheets to Panjab University which were sent on April 25, 2015.

The complainant also paid Rs 1,124 to the GPO for premium service of delivery, but the same were not delivered. He alleged that when he approached the PU and GPO authorities, they kept blaming each other.

Since the matter was urgent, the complainant again deposited Rs 4,400 and asked PU to again send the transcript of degree certificates/marksheets, which were sent on November 24, 2015.

But, the delivery again failed.

Vermani again deposited Rs 4,400 with PU and GPO and sent the transcript of certificates/marksheets on January 12, 2016. Ultimately, on the third occasion, the transcripts were received by the Canadian university. The complainant submitted representations, requesting GPO to refund the deposited amount, but to no avail. So, Ashutosh Vermani lodged a complaint at the Consumer Forum, alleging deficiency in service.

The GPO, in reply, admitted that PU got booked a WNX article on April 25, 2015, and registered the letter on November 24, 2015, and both the articles were delivered to the addressee on time without delay. It also pleaded that the complainant was not entitled to any refund as both the articles were duly sent to the addressee.

PU, in its reply, averred that the transcripts, in a sealed cover, were sent to the GPO postal department for further transmission to the concerned university. The transcripts were neither delivered by the postal department to the Canadian varsity nor did PU receive the same as undelivered and it was denied that the varsity was liable for the delay.

The DHL, in its reply, denied that neither any shipment had been booked by Vermani nor any consideration was accepted by it and the complainant had no privity of contract with it.

After the statements were recorded, the Forum observed that PU had provided appropriate services to the complainant by issuing transcripts to him after charging the requisite fee as and when they (transcripts) were asked by the complainant. Hence, there had been no deficiency in service on the part of PU and the complaint was dismissed.

The Forum mentioned that it was clear that the transcripts were ultimately received by the University of Windsor on January 18, 2016. Hence, it was for GPO and DHL to ensure the delivery of transcripts to the complainant’s son on time, but, they miserably failed to do so on two previous occasions.

The order, brought to public domain on March 27, read, “The negligence on the part of GPO and DHL certainly forced the complainant to spend thrice for the same purpose and of course, he (in India) and his son (in a foreign land) had to undergo stress and mental harassment.”

