Govt starts training public to respond during golden hour after mishaps

In order to reduce mortality and morbidity, Haryana State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), in coordination with Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has started training public to respond during the golden hour in emergency cases like road accident, dog bite, snake bite, burn and heart attack. The aim is to offer immediate first aid to the victims before medical assistance by doctors and person present at the spot during such incidents can be the first responders.

One such training session was held in Panchkula recently, during which health experts trained 135 laymen, including college students and bus drivers. The training team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was led by Dr Piyush Ranjan and the SIHFW team was led by Director Dr Sonia Trikha. Dr Trikha said this is first of its kind initiative in north India where medical awareness and training will be imparted to laypersons.

Doctors believe that generally people die during the critical time between the occurrence of a medical emergency and availability of trained medical aid. “This golden period, if utilised, can help reduce mortality and morbidity,” says Dr Trikha.

