Govt schools sell 10,859 forms on day 1

As many as 10,859 prospectuses were sold on the first day of the distribution of prospectus for class XI admission to government schools. Prospectuses were sold in six schools,including Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS),Sector 10; GMSSS,Sector 19; Government Girls School,Sector 20; Government Model High School,Sector 28; Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS),Sector 37; and GMSSS,Modern Housing Complex,Manimajra.

Maximum number of prospectuses were sold in GMSSS-37. In all,2,310 prospectuses were sold in this school. At GMSSS,Manimajra,2,168 prospectuses were sold,GMSSS-10 saw a sale of 2,044 copies,GMHS-28 sold 1,050 forms,GGSS-20 sold 1,587 copies and GMSSS-46 sold 1,700 forms.

With parents and students thronging the school,it was a tough day for the security personnel to manage the crowd. By 11 am,1,900 forms had been sold at the school. Owing to the large number of people visiting the schools,police had to intervene to keep a check, said GMSSS principal Kund Bala.

The admission forms will be available till June 20 for Rs 130 each.

