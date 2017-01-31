Govt school students to take achievement, assessment exam in Chandigarh

Students of Class V and VIII of government schools will have to take achievement and assessment exam being organised by the education department and the State Council of Educational and Research and Training (SCERT). The exam is being conducted to check the proficiency of the students of classes V and VIII.

Deputy Director Chanchal Singh said: “The date of the exam will be finalised soon. We are planning to hold the exam in February. It is being done for the first time and will test the competence and ability of the students.”The paper is being set at the national level under the achievement survey assessment testing programme by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT).

The students will be assessed and their expertise in subjects will also be noted to help them progress in the subjects, especially in science and maths.The students who will not perform well will be given special training and extra classes to work on the subjects and improve their performance.

“The paper will be from the NCERT syllabus the students are studying. The number of questions and other format are yet to be finalised” said Surendra Singh Dahiya, SCERT director.

The Government College for Education situated in Sector 20 will also be a part of this programme.