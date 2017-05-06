Govt may curb sale of Tramadol used as substitute by addicts

A drug rehab centre in Punjab. Express Archive A drug rehab centre in Punjab. Express Archive

The Punjab government is considering to put restrictions on the sale of Tramadol, an opioid pain medication which doctors believe is now becoming an opioid substitute for drug addicts in the state. Sources said the government was also studying a proposal to review the policy to grant permission for use of Buprenorphine in drug de-addiction centres in the state to ensure proper use of the medicine.

In 2015, the government had to restrict the availability of Buprenorphine to 75 de-addiction centres, including specified OST centres, after addicts flocked there for Buprenorphine.

These new measures, sources said, are likely to be included in the state’s new drug policy for which the process has been started. The aim of drafting a new drug policy is to prevent the misuse of drugs in the state.

“We believe Tramadol currently has more misuse than use in the state. Once it is put in the restriction list, it won’t be available at 90% of the places,” said a senior government official. “It will only be allowed at select 10% places so the legitimate requirement is met.”

Psychiatrists have already raised an alarm saying increasing use of Tramadol was leading to serious medical complications such as eplipetic seizures.“There should be restrictions on the sale of Tramadol because it has severe side-affects,”said Dr Sandeep Bhola, psychiatrist at the civil hospital in Kapurthala. “We are getting a lot of cases now, who are addicted to Tramadol.”

Tramadol is administered in small quantities for a brief period to treat narcotic addiction. Doctors say if it is used continuously over a long period, users develop a dependence on it.

“This medicine is taken by addicts in large unsupervised doses, which then becomes a substitute opioid for an addict,” said another psychiatrist. Sources said that among other decisions being considered as part of the new policy, one was to stop issuing wholesale licences to chemist outlets inside the government and private hospitals in the state. “With the help of wholesale licence, a dealer can purchase bulk medicines. The drug department suspects it leads to misuse,” officials said, adding that in the new policy, it would also be mandatory for chemists to keep their licences visible at a prominent place in the shop, with valid photo details about the owner.

