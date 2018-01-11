Governor offers 25 acres for paediatric oncology centre in Chandigarh

Badwe, who attended the meeting, had spoken about the improvement of cancer services at institutions like PGIMER and Government Medical College and Hospital. (Representational Image) Badwe, who attended the meeting, had spoken about the improvement of cancer services at institutions like PGIMER and Government Medical College and Hospital. (Representational Image)

The UT Administration has offered 25 acres of land for the proposed paediatric oncology centre, which is expected to come up in the city with the help of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

The details about the land offer have appeared in the minutes of the meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Administrator and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and attended by TMC Director Dr R A Badwe and heads of medical institutions of the city.

At the meeting held on November 29, last year, Badnore had asked the doctors, whether any “stand-alone oncology facility” could be developed in the region for children. While Badnore had offered 25 acres during the meeting, there was no confirmation about who would fund the project and whether the upcoming facility would be controlled by PGIMER or UT Administration.

Badwe, who attended the meeting, had spoken about the improvement of cancer services at institutions like PGIMER and Government Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said Badwe informed that one facility for paediatrics age group patients could be created, which may encompass all three major components of paediatrics oncology (radiation therapy, blood cancer and sold tumour).”

Badnore was informed during the meeting that no such facility was currently available in the country as such centres are available abroad only.

According to the minutes of the meeting, “The Governor desired to create one such centre which will look after the needs of citizens of the northern part of the country.” The Governor “also offered to provide 25 acres of land for the said facility. He also requested Dr R A Badwe and the doctors from PGIMER to work on this project,” it said.

PGI sources said they have not received any communication from the UT Administration regarding the proposal and PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram was likely to meet the Governor soon regarding the project.

A senior PGI official told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday that it may be difficult for the institute to set up this facility with “own costs”. “We already have several projects in the pipeline. It has to be seen whether the Governor asks us to set up this facility with our own funds…if the Chandigarh Administration provides funds for this, then it will be a welcome thing. But it is going to be difficult for the institute to set up this facility with own funds currently, when there are so many projects in the pipeline,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App