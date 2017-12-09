Top Stories

Gosain murder: NIA claims money trail to Australia

NIA sources claimed 30,000 Australian dollars were sent to India by some Australia-based radicals to finance the targeted killings in the state

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) probing the RSS leader Ravinder Gosain murder has claimed that radicals living in Australia had given money to accused Hardeep Singh Shera, Dharminder Singh Guggni and Randeep Singh.

NIA sources said this was revealed by Guggni during his custodial interrogation. Guggni was sent to two-day remand in NIA which ended on Friday, following which he has been sent to judicial custody till January 5 by a special NIA court. NIA sources claimed 30,000 Australian dollars were sent to India by some Australia-based radicals to finance the targeted killings in the state.

