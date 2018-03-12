Goonda tax allegations cloud Punjab govt anniversary

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

OVER THE last few weeks leading up to the completion of the Punjab government’s first year in power — the election results were declared on March 11, 2017 — it has been rocked by allegations about leaders, or individuals linked to leaders, being involved in the collection of “goonda tax” at the Bathinda refinery.

Goonda tax is allegedly collected by strongmen from trucks carrying construction material to the Guru Gobind Singh refinery in Bathinda. Construction is in progress for a Rs-22,000-crore petrochemical project, for which 1,000 trucks carry material every day. The latest allegation comes from a contractor, following which the Opposition has been targeting the government. “As we are supplying concrete mix to the refinery, we are forced to buy a truck of sand and gravel for between Rs 55,000 to 60,000 by the extortionists, who claim they have orders from the chief minister’s residence. In the open market, a truck is available for Rs 40,000,” said Ashok Bansal, a civil contractor, who has a ready-mix concrete plant at the refinery.

It was on Bansal’s complaint that Bathinda police registered a case against Ramandeep Singh aka Happy, son of the sarpanch of Bangli village and brother of a businessman in stone-crushing. Happy, whose voice is purportedly heard in an audio submitted with Bansal’s complaint, has been booked for intimidation and other charges.

Two other complaints of extortion had preceded Bansal’s, by private company Sam India Built Well Pvt Ltd (on September 8) and Northern Logistics Pvt Ltf (on February 12), both submitted to the Bathinda deputy commissioner and special SP. Bansal addressed his complaint to the CM as well as the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Bansal and the two companies have alleged the involvement of Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh Kangar. SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, speaking at party rallies, has alleged the involvement of Jaijeet Singh Johal aka Jojo, brother-in-law of Finance Minister (and Sukhbir’s estranged cousin) Manpreet Singh Badal as well as Congress MLA Kushaljeet Singh aka Kiki. Leader of the Opposition Sukhpal Khaira has alleged the involvement of Palvinder aka Pappi Adnia, said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh Tikoo.

Amarinder’s government has responded by citing a crackdown against extortion, while Manpreet Badal has asked the CM to take action. Jojo, Kiki and Adnia have denied the allegations, while Amarinder’s son and Kangar were yet to respond to requests for comment.

“The government has already cracked down on the so-called goonda tax, along with illegal mining and other mafias. With the shunting out of some top officials in Dera Bassi, the chief minister has sent a strong signal… that no such activities will be tolerated. He has also made it clear to DCs and SSPs in the districts that they would be held responsible for any laxity in the matter,” the CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral said. Thukral accused the Akalis of politicisation of these issues. “The fact is that Captain Amarinder Singh is totally committed to ensuring total transparency in business and elimination of corruption… Nobody will be allowed to get away with such illegal activities, irrespective of their political or other affiliations,” Thukral said.

In a cabinet meeting on February 15, Rural and Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa pointed out that a Manpreet relative’s name was cropping up. Manpreet urged the CM to take action against those involved. Amarinder then called a meeting with DGP Suresh Arora, who has since had a conference call with SSPs across the state to crack down on extortion.

Manpreet’s brother-in-law Jojo, when contacted, said, “They want to malign Manpreet through this slanderous campaign…. They think Sukhbir Badal’s brother in law is discredited, so Manpreet’s brother in law too should be discredited.” Kiki responded to Sukhbir’s allegations: “He knows a cabinet expansion is likely. So he thinks I may not be taken as a minister.” And Adnia said: “I am not involved. Khaira has taken my name; you should ask him how I am involved.

Bansal told The Indian Express the extortionists earlier operated from a tent some distance from the refinery, but later removed it. “The extortionists are still working,” he alleged. “Now they just stop trucks on the way and are operating on the phone. If someone does not listen, they come to threaten them.”

