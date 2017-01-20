Gold seizure: Police fail to question 3 accused in Chandigarh

THE DISTRICT police failed to question the alleged owners of 160 kg raw gold which was recovered from three Himachal Pradesh (HP) residents on the night of January 17. Strangely, the police officials said that they were yet to get contacts of the three persons.

When contacted, DSP (City 2) Amadeep Singh Bhullar said that they were yet to find the details from the accused who were arrested by the police at a special naka. The accused — Rakesh Kumar, Surjeet and Vijay — are in police custody.