Gold kitties: 2 owners of jewellery shop booked for cheating people of over Rs 1 crore

POLICE ON Tuesday booked two owners of a Manimajra-based leading jewellery shop — Shilpy Jindal and Rishi Raj Chauhan — for cheating more than 25 people, including a Sector 19-based jeweller, of Rs 1 crore and 47 thousand after collecting money from them on the pretext of gold kitties in the last one-and-a-half year. Shilpy Jindal and Chauhan own a jewellery shop, Aditya Diamonds, at NAC market in Manimajra and currently both are in the custody of Madhya Pradesh (MP) police at Ujjain. They have also been booked in a cheating case there.

An FIR against Chauhan and Jagga was lodged by Rimmy Kakkar, a resident of Arayan Enclave, Sector 51, at the Sector 34 police station.

The case is being probed by economic offences wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police.

According to the complainant, both the accused collected money from her and other people at Hotel Antheya in Sector 34. The kitty was started in July 2013 and around 70 people were part of it. Sometimes they issued receipts, sometimes they did not. They collected money at the rate of Rs 2,000 a month from each investor for 20 months. Other investors have recorded their supplementary statements to the local police.

The investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Bhim Sen, said, “The victims filed a complaint at the police window. Later, a probe was marked to EOW as the cheated amount was more than Rs 50 lakh. We recorded statements of all the investors and summoned both the accused. During investigation, it came to light that both Chauhan and Jindal cheated investors on the pretext of returning them invested money in the shape of gold jewellery.”

Police sources said in initial days, victims received prizes from the kitties but later, the accused stopped giving them anything. The FIR against both the persons was registered after obtaining legal opinion.

The police said efforts were being made to arrest both the accused. The FIR was registered under the charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and sections 3 and 4 of the Price Chit and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act, 1978.

