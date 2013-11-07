Goals galore in Mahindra Swaraj Cup

Four players-Saurabh,Simon,Amandeep Batra and Harminder Singh- came up with sparkling performances for their respective teams by scoring brilliant hat-tricks and guided them to comfortable victories on the third day of the Chandigarh Instituational Football League for Mahindra Swaraj Cup at the Sector 17 Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Saurabh,who plays for Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College,Sector 26,was the star performer for his team,netting a second half hat-trick to guide the team to a comfortable 8-0 win over Government College of Commerce,Sector 42,in a lop-sided encounter.

SGGS-26 opened their account through in-form player Rajan Negi who found the back of the net in the fourth minute of the play. Sidharth soon doubled the lead through an angular shot in the 17th minute. Stung by the goal,the GCC-42 team tried to reduce the margin but could not get going past the SGGS-26 defenders.

After the breather,the SGGS-26 team completely dominated the proceedings and scored six more goals. Saurabh scored three quick goals while Puneet netted a brace. Arshdeep was also on the scoresheet as SGGS-26 earned three points.

Meanwhile,riding on Simon’s hat-trick,DAV College,Sector 10,thrashed PEC University of Technology,7-1. It was Sumit who put DAV-10 ahead in the 12th minute of the play. After the breather,DAV-10 players came up with a dominating performance and found the back of the net six times. Simon scored in the 60th,70th and 74th minutes while Abhijeet (63rd) and Nirveer (68th) also found the back of the net.

In the third match,Principal Accountant General Audit,Punjab outplayed Government College,Sector 11 (A Team) 4-0. The Punjab Audit team opened their account through Jaswinder in the 12th minute of the play. Vinay Kanwar scored a blinder in the 15th minute to double the lead.

Rajeev Rattan was also on the scoresheet as his powerful shot was deflected by a GC-11 defender before bouncing into the net. Sehaj Pal then collected a fine pass from Vinay Kanwar and slotted the ball past the GC-11 keeper to score the team’s fourth goal.

In the last match,Harminder Singh and Amandeep both scored hat-tricks as Principal Accountant General Audit Haryana routed Government College,Sector 11 Team B 8-1,in a lop-sided ecnounter.

Harminder put Audit Haryana ahead in the 20th minute before finding the back of the net again in the 26th minute to double the lead.

PG GC-11 were able to reduce the margin when Rajinder scored in the 27th minute. However,Audit Haryana were far too superior for them as the Haryana outfit scored six more goals. Amandeep Batra scored two quick goals- in 32nd and 36th minutes- to once again put Audit Haryana in the driver’s seat.

After the breather,Batra completed his hat-trick with a superb strike in the 43rd minute and scored his fourth goal of the match in the 57th minute.

Harminder,on the other hand,also scored twice (54th and 56th minutes) to complete his hat-trick as the Haryana team collected three points from the win.

