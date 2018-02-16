Haryana secretariat fire: 2 hydraulic ladders lying defunct for several months

Fire at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo) Fire at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo)

THE ONLY two hydraulic platform-cum-turntable ladders (HPTTLs), which are used in case fire breaks out in a high-rise building, have been lying defunct for the last many months.

The hydraulic ladders were imported from Finland 10 years ago at a cost of Rs 4 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively. One of the HPTTLs is stationed at Manimajra fire station while the other is at the Sector 17 fire station. These ladders can reach a height of up to 42 metres.

If a fire breaks out in any high-rise building like the Haryana or Punjab secretariat, the Assembly or the Punjab and Haryana High Court or residential flats, the fire department has no arrangement to reach a height in the absence of hydraulic ladders.

A fire broke at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here on Thursday morning. The flames were doused in two hours.

“Had the upper floors of the secretariat caught fire, it would really have been difficult for us since none of the two HPTTLs is in a working condition,” said a senior fire department official on condition of anonymity.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jitender Yadav said he would look into the fact as to why the two HPTTLs were lying defunct.

In 2015, the fire department had demanded that a HPTTL, which can scale a height of 61 metres, be purchased. But that never materliased. Though the corporation has been demanding the purchase of HPTTLs in every budget for the last three years, they have not been purchased.

“These turntables involve a high cost. So, we will have to see their functioning before making a purchase,” said a senior fire department official.

For fire and emergency services, a budget of Rs 18 crore has been approved by the Finance and Contract Committee this time.

“We have a separate budget for the purchase in the fire and emergency services department. Till the time the new ones are purchased, we will get the two hydraulic ladders repaired immediately,” said Mayor Davesh Moudgil.

