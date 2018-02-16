Haryana secretariat fire: 2 hydraulic ladders lying defunct for several months

THE ONLY two hydraulic platform-cum-turntable ladders (HPTTLs), which are used in case fire breaks out in a high-rise building, have been lying defunct for the last many months.
The hydraulic ladders were imported from Finland 10 years ago at a cost of Rs 4 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively. One of the HPTTLs is stationed at Manimajra fire station while the other is at the Sector 17 fire station. These ladders can reach a height of up to 42 metres.
If a fire breaks out in any high-rise building like the Haryana or Punjab secretariat, the Assembly or the Punjab and Haryana High Court or residential flats, the fire department has no arrangement to reach a height in the absence of hydraulic ladders.
A fire broke at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here on Thursday morning. The flames were doused in two hours.
“Had the upper floors of the secretariat caught fire, it would really have been difficult for us since none of the two HPTTLs is in a working condition,” said a senior fire department official on condition of anonymity.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jitender Yadav said he would look into the fact as to why the two HPTTLs were lying defunct.
In 2015, the fire department had demanded that a HPTTL, which can scale a height of 61 metres, be purchased. But that never materliased. Though the corporation has been demanding the purchase of HPTTLs in every budget for the last three years, they have not been purchased.
“These turntables involve a high cost. So, we will have to see their functioning before making a purchase,” said a senior fire department official.
For fire and emergency services, a budget of Rs 18 crore has been approved by the Finance and Contract Committee this time.
“We have a separate budget for the purchase in the fire and emergency services department. Till the time the new ones are purchased, we will get the two hydraulic ladders repaired immediately,” said Mayor Davesh Moudgil.
- Feb 16, 2018 at 10:27 amKhathhar uwach: These are trival things. Neither me nor my ministery nor secretaries and officers have time to attend such trival issues. We have peons for that. We are very busy organising rally of 1 L bikes for our god Amit shah. When super god modi comes, we will organise 10L bike rally. Samazate kya ho. Ye hamari sarkar hai. Hum to Hum hai. Baki sab Pani hai. Sidhi bat. No bajwas. Bola bjp saraker ki jai ho. 3 cheers to khathhar. 6 cheers to Amit Million cheers to modi. Jai ho. Chillao. Modi modi modi modi modi.......... modi modi modi modi Myself, my ministry my secretaries and officers aaj ye pran lete hai ki hamari saari jindagi ab modi ke charanope hai.Reply
