Go-kart accident: 14 days have passed, no one arrested yet

At Aqua Village Amusement Park at Pinjore. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) At Aqua Village Amusement Park at Pinjore. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

Even though a fortnight has passed since 28-year-old Puneet Kaur died after her hair got stuck in the go-kart wheel at the Aqua Village Amusement Park at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, on February 14, no one has been arrested yet. Not just this, even the Haryana Tourism department, which had to submit a report in the incident, has been sitting on it.

Tourism department officials initially said that they were caught up in the Surajkund fest. While the report had to be submitted within 10 days, according to Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Vijay Vardhan, the committee has still not submitted it. When asked, Vardhan referred to AMD Haryana Tourism and Chairman of Enquiry Committee Sudhanshu Gautam, who said the probe was still on. “We visited the site and have recorded statements. We are trying to get in touch with the family members of the victim,” he added.

Puneet, who hails from Bathinda, had been to the Aqua Village with husband Amardeep Singh and friends on Valentine’s Day when her hair got tangled in the rear wheel of the Go-Kart and she died.

Forensic experts, who had visited the site, found the lock of the helmet Puneet was wearing at the time of the accident, “faulty”. The committee comprises Additional Managing Director, Chief Engineer and General Manager of the tourism department.

The facility of go-kart rides was introduced only two months ago at Aqua Village in addition to bungee jumping, bull rides, bumper cars, ghost town, merry copters and trampolines. There are five go karts. At present, the amusement parking had been lying shut.

