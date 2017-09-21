GNDU Professor’s ‘kidnapping’: Suspect’s highway run ends in ‘suicide’, no trace of victim

Representational Image Representational Image

Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves — Confucius. This is an old status message posted on the Facebook wall of Garry Virk, who was booked for the kidnapping of a 31-year-old Assistant Professor of Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University.

On Wednesday, Virk was found dead in Amboli in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district. However, there is no trace of Sukhpreet Kaur, the woman that he was alleged to have kidnapped. “We have information that Garry Virk committed suicide in Amboli village in Maharashtra. We have sent a team to confirm the information. There is no information about Sukhpreet,” ADCP, Amritsar, Lakhbir Singh said.

Sukhpreet Kaur, who taught Hindi at the university, had last been in touch with her family in Mohali on September 11. She was a resident of the university’s faculty hostel. Her family did not realise anything was amiss till September 14, when they received an SMS demanding ransom money. The SMS was sent from her mobile at around 4 pm that day. The family immediately informed the police.

Garry, meanwhile, was spotted at various places and captured on CCTVs, but police failed to arrest him in time. “Police was quick in responding and told us that they had traced the car and they were planning to catch the alleged kidnapper at a toll plaza at Kulari near Chandigarh on September 15. But later police told us that they missed him by an inch, but assured us about tracking him down soon. She has been missing for a week now,” said Sukhdeep Singh, brother of Sukhpreet, earlier on Wednesday, before the news of Virk’s death.

Garry was also spotted in Delhi from where he withdrew money from account of Sukhpreet from an ATM. His car and face were captured by the ATM’s CCTV camera. He then moved on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and was spotted at the toll plaza in Gujarat on September 19. Later, he slipped into Maharashtra.

But all though, no clue emerged to indicate that Sukhpreet was also in the car with him. The two were acquainted with each other as their families had arranged a meeting between them for an arranged marriage in September, 2014. But the matter did not move forward.

“Both families couldn’t move forward and chapter was closed. We were surprised when Virk was identified as the kidnapper in CCTV footage,” said Sukhdeep. Police had also recovered a note from the hostel room of Sukhpreet in which she had claimed that she was going to meet Garry on September 11, and it would be his responsibility if any harm came to her during the meeting. The note suggested that she had lent him money and he had called her to return it.

But police also started working on the possibility that the young woman might have gone along with alleged kidnapper on her own.

“Our theory is not in contradiction with note recovered from her room. We have been working on all possibilities. Nothing can be ruled out and we have been investigating from all angles,” said Amritsar Police Commissioner S S Srivastava.

Garry’s ransom calls were amateurish, the police said. He first asked for the Rs 50,000, the he called again and demanded Rs 3,00,000 and then made a call for rs 30 lakh. He called from Sukhpreet’s number and asked the family to credit the money in her account. Family deposited Rs 38,000 in two instalments into her account on September 15. Already there was Rs 50,000 balance in account. Garry allegedly withdrew all the money.

Asked why police were unable to nab Garry, the police commissioner said: “It is never an easy catch. Initially, we had hoped that he would stay in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Rajasthan region. Our alerts were limited to this region only.” About the delay in probing the case, Sukhdeep alleged: “Police didn’t take this case seriously from the very first day…

Whatever their theory is, at least they should had traced Garry. Garry was always ahead of police.” Garry was the son of a retired driver from Punjab Civil Secretariat. His Facebook page flaunted his alleged high life.

