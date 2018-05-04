GMSH nurse shortlisted for National Florence Nightingale Nurse Award

Ravinder Gill Ravinder Gill

A NURSE, working at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, is among the nurses selected for the National Florence Nightingale Nurse Award 2018 from across the country, said the Chandigarh health department on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Ravinder Gill, who is in charge of the operation theatre at GMSH, will receive the award from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 12. A statement issued by the Chandigarh health director said Gill’s name was recommended by the Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.

According to officials, Gill joined as staff nurse in 1989 and has been working for the cause of patients in various wards/OTs, etc. The statement said that Gill has been working to promote the cause of organ donation as well.

Officials said Gill was recently honoured by the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant (ROTTO) at GMSH-16 for motivating 175 residents of the city for organ transplant.

Gill said on Thursday that the Chandigarh health department had sent her name last year as well but she could not win the award. The nurse further stated that nurses play a very important role and they are the first contact for patients at any hospital. Gill received information a few days ago that she had been selected for the award. “I give preference to my job first. Every day I come in the morning and talk to the family members to relieve their anxiety…I try to minimise their worries,” she told Chandigarh Newsline.

The nurse said her name was recommended by her seniors. “They say I deserve the award because I am honest with my job. Last time, my name was recommended by seniors but I was not selected…. This year again, my name was recommended and I am selected. I am thankful to my seniors,” said Gill.

