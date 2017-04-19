GMCH may have to wait six months to get new principal-director: Officials

THE APPOINTMENT of a new principal-director at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 may take six months, as the UT administration would have to seek approval in the change in recruitment rules from the UPSC, health officials said Tuesday.

The tenure of the present GMCH director Dr Atul Sachdev ends on April 23 and the UT health department is yet to start the process of recruitment of a new director for the institute.

GMCH doctors said the recruitment rules were being changed after the retirement age of doctors were changed from 58 to 62 years. A committee which has been formed to frame new rules for the post, which has put the rules on its website, inviting suggestions and objections.

Officials in the health department said that before sending the approval to the UPSC, the health department has put the rules in the public domain for any objections from the public. “After the rules would be formed, it has to be approved by UPSC which may take up to six month,” said an health official.

The UT administration too has not taken any decision whether extension should be given to Dr Sachdev or officiating charge is given to another doctor, before a new director is selected for the Institute. “Whether he(Dr Sachdev) will get an extension, or somebody will be appointed as officiating director, the decision is yet to be taken. We are hopeful to take a decision soon,” said UT’s Health Secretary Anurag Aggarwal.

Sources said a final decision would be taken by Punjab Governor and UT administrator V P Singh Badnore.

Dr Atul has been the director of GMCH since April 2013. His three-year tenure ended last year but he was given an extension by the administration.

