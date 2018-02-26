GMADA to give two more sports complexes to private firm for maintenance

GMADA office in Sector 62, Mohali. Express GMADA office in Sector 62, Mohali. Express

After facing complaints over the poor upkeep of sports complexes, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) decided to give two more sports complexes to a private company for maintenance. The company will provide basic facilities at the sports complexes while GMADA will keep a watch as a nodal agency on the work of the private company.

According to GMADA officials, the sports complexes located in Sector 59 and Sector 65 will be handed over to a private company for the maintenance. An official said on condition of anonymity that if everything goes well the company would be roped in, in the second or third week of March.

“There were few complaints about poor maintenance, then we decided to give two sports complexes to a private company which are located in Sector 69 and Sector 71, the company’s work is satisfactory so we decided to give two more complexes to a private company. We shall float the tenders and soon rope in the eligible company,” the officer added.

There are five sports complexes in the city apart from two international stadiums including PCA and International Hockey Stadium which are located in Phase IX. In the past, people who visited the sports complexes complained about the poor management and their condition, which were constructed around four years ago.

Last time there were complaints that the swimming pools were leaking and the tiles on the building were falling down. There were complaints about the depleting running tracks and lack of other facilities like water supply and indoor games and poor maintenance of the floodlights installed in these complexes.

“GMADA will act as a nodal agency to monitor the work of the company, the company will be responsible for all the maintenance work,” the officer added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App