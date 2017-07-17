GMADA likely to act against 295 builders for failure to submit required documents

The last date for the submission of documents expired in April this year. (Express Photo) The last date for the submission of documents expired in April this year. (Express Photo)

AS MANY as 295 builders who have not submitted the requisite documents authenticating their validation and mandatory approvals from the authorities concerned are likely to face the wrath of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA). The last date for the submission of such documents expired in April this year. Sources in GMADA told Chandigarh Newsline that they issued a public notice on December 15 last year informing all the builders to submit the requisite documents till January 30 this year. The last date for submission of the documents was later extended till April 30.

The documents that a builder is required to submit with GMADA include receipt of compounding fees, copies of site maps, bank loan details, details of number of plots on the project and details of the builders including their addresses and the copies of the layout plans. GMADA, however, wants to go soft on the people who bought the properties in such colonies now termed illegal. GMADA officials said that according to their policy, individuals can get their properties reguralised by submitting the required documents and they would provide the basic facilities to them.

If a residential colony is declared illegal, GMADA will not give no objection certificate (NoC) that is required to get electricity and water connection. The individuals include the people who bought the flats in these colonies and constructed their houses. GMADA will give them a chance to submit their documents including the registries of their respective properties purchased. The total number of people living in such colonies are yet to be ascertained by GMADA. “The state government had already given two extensions. Our officers held many meetings with the representatives of the builders and asked them to submit the required documents but during the scrutiny, we found that only 34 builders have submitted their documents to date,” a senior GMADA officer said, requesting anonymity.

The majority of these 295 colonies are located in Mohali, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and colonies located in Rajpura sub-division in Patiala district. GMADA will give last opportunity to the individuals to get their plots regularised by submitting the required documents. “If a buyer’s property is regular then it’s GMADA’s duty to provide the basic facilities to the allottee and we shall do it. We urge the buyers in such colonies to visit our office or check our website for regular updates,” the officer said.

Ranjeet Singh, the owner of Gillco Valley, maintains that the policy favours the builders if they get their colonies reguralised. An Estate Office officer, however, claims that if the colonies are declared illegal then GMADA will blacklist the builders.

