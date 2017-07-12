GMADA initiates action against firms close to ex-chief engineer, cancels one contract

The contract was given to the company during the tenure of SP Singh. The contract was given to the company during the tenure of SP Singh.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started taking action against the companies allegedly favoured by former chief engineer SP Singh. The authority has even cancelled the licence of one company while inquiring about allotments given to two more companies. According to the officials, GMADA cancelled the contract of one Ludhiana-based Ek Onkar Construction Company, which was given the work of maintaining parks in five sectors of the city. The contract was given to the company during the tenure of SP Singh.

“The company was issued a notice last month to explain why it did not complete the work. The company was asked to file its reply by June 30 but we did not receive any communication, so we forwarded the file for cancellation,” said GMADA’s Executive Engineer (XEN) Mandeep Singh.

GMADA has also started inquiry about the companies which were allotted work during the tenure of SP Singh. Singh also allotted works amounting to Rs 210 crore to Rajinder and company as well as Rajindera Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. He also favoured and facilitated M/s Oasis Technologies Pvt Ltd to get public health, civil and horticulture contracts worth Rs 5 crore in Mohali in 2015.

The company was in controversy when the Vigilance Bureau alleged last month that the company was run by a close associate of Singh. The VB also alleged that Singh had sub-let the construction work of 200-foot-wide airport road joining junction 73/74 to NH 21 on the Chandigarh-Kharar road amounting to Rs 645 crore by flouting all rules to Ek Onkar firm and also allegedly used his power to convince the original contractor SECL Industries Private Limited.

The investigations also revealed that during Singh’s tenure, more than 200 works, amounting to Rs 1,030 crore, were allotted to various contractors, out of which works Rs 230 crore were allotted to Ek Onkar firm. A case was also registered against Singh under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on June 10 by the VB.

