GMADA earmarks 50 acres of land for setting up technical university

GMADA office in Mohali.

THE STATE government had earmarked 50 acres of land in IT city near the international airport for setting up a world-class technical private university. The government had invited applications from the qualifying applicants who have at least three years of experience in running the university. This is the third big project in the area after the airport and the IT city.

According to GMADA officials, they have invited applications from the interested applicants who can apply within 30 days of the submission of the proposal by GMADA. The officials added that the government had set strict measures for setting up the university so that only genuine applicants could apply. “The applicants should be registered as a non-profit society or a public trust. The university should have focus on IT services and bio-technology. The applicant should demonstrate capability to invest in the project, as evidenced by a Letter of Comfort from the applicant to make an investment of at least Rs 400 crore,” the official said.

The selection will be done by a nine-member committee which will be headed by the chief secretary. The applicants will also get the benefit of their experience in running an institute. “We are introducing the points system for the selection. An applicant who is already running an institute for a minimum period of 20 years will be awarded 25 points, an applicant having an experience of 15 to 20 years will get 20 points. Someone who has 10 to 15 years experience will get 15 points and the applicant who has an experience of three to 10 years will get 10 points which will be included in the final assessment during the last selection process,” said a senior GMADA official who is looking after the project.

The GMADA officials said that the total land to be allotted is worth Rs 137.5 crore.

