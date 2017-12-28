GMADA begins survey against illegal paying guest houses

Representational photo Representational photo

THE GREATER MOHALI Area Development Authority (GMADA) has finally decided to crack down on illegal paying guest (PG) houses in the city. It had launched a survey to find out illegal paying guest houses in order to register cases against the owners of unregistered PGs.

A GMADA official told Chandigarh Newsline that the survey, slated to end in the first week of January, will be conducted in all the residential areas, including Kumbra, Shahi Majra and Sohana villages. The official added that many people had given their houses on rent in the villages but now those would be under the purview of GMADA.

“There are around 30 paying guest houses in the city while more than 1000 paying guests are being run. Our survey teams had also videographed the advertisements being given by the owners of the paying guest houses. Now, we will call these people and ask them to submit proof of registration of their PGs,” said the official.

Consumer Protection Forum Chairman Pavitter Pal Singh Virdi, who fought a long battle against the illegal PG menace, said though they have been demanding since long that GMADA should take action against the illegal PGs, nothing has been done yet. “These PGs have become a problem for the common people as youngsters who are either studying or working here, most of the time these people create nuisance. Even a murder had taken place due to the illegal PG,” he said.

Phase 11, Phase 2, Sector 82, Phase 5 and Shahi Majra village have the maximum number of illegal PGs. GMADA had also made some amendments and ordered that the houses, having an area of less than 750 marlas, could not be used to open a PG. According to the policy, the owner has to put up a poster outside the paying guest house containing information like the phone numbers and addresses of the paying guests.

