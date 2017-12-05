Girl was delivered at private nursing home, say police

The baby girl was found lying near sector 31/32 light point in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo) The baby girl was found lying near sector 31/32 light point in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo)

A FIVE-DAY-OLD girl, found abandoned near the light point close to Sector 31/Ramdarbar, was delivered at a private hospital as doctors at GMCH-32 found a clip with the umbilical cord of the baby, said a police officer on Monday. The baby, found abandoned on Sunday, has been admitted to GMCH-32.

Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, SHO of PS 31, said, “Doctors at GMCH-32 found a clip attached to the umbilical cord of the baby and concluded that she was born at a private hospital. Though the clip did not have the mark of any company, such clips are used at private nursing homes usually. One thing is clear that the girl’s mother was admitted to a private hospital, not in any government health institute. We have taken the clothes, in which the baby was wrapped, in our possession to ascertain the brand. The clip is also in our possession.”

Sources said recent reported cases of abandoning the child were also being reviewed in connection with the investigation of this case. The child was found abandoned around 7.30 am and apparently, she had been left there just minutes before being spotted. The girl is under observation at GMCH-32 before she is shifted to Ashiyana, a shelter home run by the UT Social Welfare Department. Police sources said a record of all private nursing homes situated in and around Ramdarbar was being prepared in course of the investigation into this case.

The abandoned baby was spotted by Madhav, a resident of Sector 31, who later informed the Chandigarh Police control room about it. Doctors declared the girl physically fit and said that she was born about five days back. Sources in the social welfare department said all necessary arrangements for the care of the child were prepared.

