Girl needs constant medical support and counselling: Experts

AFTER THE Supreme court rejected a plea for medically terminating the 32-week pregnancy of a 10-year-old rape survivor, psychologists and experts said the girl needs continuous emotional support and counselling. Doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, who examined the victim, have already said that the girl needs “strict medical observation”.

“This incident is very traumatic for a young child. It will have long-term consequences, emotional upheaval, physical repercussions and scars. The child now needs to be monitored on a continuous long-term basis,” Dr Adarsh Kohli, a professor of clinical psychology from the Department of Psychiatry, PGI, told the Chandigarh Newsline. She added that the girl would need counselling to face challenges in the future as there are high chances of her having adjustment problems.

“In view of the recommendation of the medical board, we are satisfied (that it is) neither in the interest of the girl child or foetus which is approximately 32 weeks to order abortion. However, we are of the view that the girl child should be extended due medical care. We are informed that she is being treated at the government hospital in Chandigarh and we are satisfied that it is fully equipped to render full medical aid possible,” said the Supreme Court on Friday.

Doctors at the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32 where the girl’s first medical examination took place, said they would seek the help of a child psychologist for the victim. “The girl and her family should get support in the form of good counselling. The next few weeks are going to be very crucial for the victim,” said a gynecologist at PGI. Experts also said that support is required for the girl’s family members, too.

“Counselling for physiological trauma for the parents of the child is advised in such cases, because they will be experiencing stigma and emotional pain. So, it is very important to provide emotional support,” Dr L N Suman, professor, clinical psychology, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, told Chandigarh Newsline. Dr Suman added that the need of the hour was to set up rape victim assistance centres across the country “To save the child from all possible negative effects, provision has to be made for life-long psychological and emotional support.” said Dr Kohli.

Currently, two members of the Department of Social Welfare, UT Administration, have been visiting the 10-year-old’s home regularly for counselling sessions, both with the child and her mother. “The entire idea is to spend time with the child, understand her emotional and psychological needs,” said a counsellor. Another counsellor from the 10-year-old’s school, who has had an informal session with the child, rued the fact that “lack of knowledge and awareness of what sexual abuse is and lack of communication are factors that are a matter of great concern”.

