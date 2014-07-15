Gippy Grewal its brand ambassador, acting academy launched

Actors will get hands-on training in acting and its corresponding skills from the most seasoned actors across the film industry and theatre: Tewari (Source PTI)

‘My Dream Academy’ is the region’s acting academy launched to bring together Pollywood and Bollywood under one roof.

Held at Hotel Park Plaza, the launch saw a bevy of celebrities including Adil Hussain, Dolly Ahluwalia Tewari, Yashpal Sharma, Kamal Tewari, Dr Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry, Sudhanshu Gaur etc. Gippy Grewal has been chosen as the brand ambassador of the institute and would also be a guest faculty along with celebrities on board including Deepti Naval and Gurpreet Ghuggi too.

“Actors will get hands-on training in acting and its corresponding skills from the most seasoned actors across the film industry and theatre,” said Tewari who will be taking voice modulation classes. With batches beginning this August (registrations are open), the academy is chaired by Arminder Singh.

“With the help of our own production house My Dream Entertainment, our wide network and future tie-ups with varied productions houses, we endeavour to not just train our students but guide them towards the varied directions they wish to take after the training. We aim to help them reach the production houses and varied spaces of work where they could find footholds,” said Singh.

“Acting instutes are spaces where actors extend themselves, figure out the techniques, styles, mediums of cinema, learn different methods which they can use for the rest of their lives,” said national award winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra who was in town for the pre launch on Sunday.

For Ahluwalia-Tewari, who will be taking costume and acting class, such institutes are the need of the hour. “Governments are hardly investing in such academies for they don’t understand the importance of art. It’s their least priority and with no art, there is no real human evolution, all there is is erosion of values. So, such spaces become essential for growth,” added Hussain.

The training module includes 6-Month Advanced Course in Acting and 3-Month Modelling Course. The 6-Month Advanced Acting Course is scheduled for June-November and is open to 16 and above. Under this course the students will be trained to be full-fledged actors.

In the 3-Month Modelling Course, budding models will be trained in ramp-walk, posing for still and moving cameras, make-up tips, hair styling, fashion- dressing, personal grooming, yoga & fitness, dance and personality development. Top ten students will be cast in My Dream Entertainment’s debut home production.

