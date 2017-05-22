Getting re-audit of all buildings conducted, says Chandigarh Chief fire officer Shilpy Pattar

All important buildings are lacking fire safety. What is the fire department doing to ensure fire safety?

We are getting a re-audit conducted of all the buildings. Like in the UT Secretariat, we conducted the check and immediately refilled or replaced the extinguishers.

Government buildings are always found wanting on the fire safety front. Why no action is initiated?

We can’t put them on notice. We can send them only letters.

There is no fire safety at the markets. There have been so many fire incidents at the markets and still the situation is the same. Why?

I have constituted three checking teams which will survey the entire city, including the markets. They will work out modalities and ensure that everybody has taken fire safety measures.

What action can be taken against buildings or places which have fire safety shortcomings?

We can seal their premises. We give them three notices — Notice A and B by SFO while Notice C is by CFO after the fire safety is not complied with — and then we can seal the premises.

