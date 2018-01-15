Get to learn a lot from study tours, claims Chandigarh Mayor Davesh Moudgil

Chandigarh’s new mayor Davesh Moudgil on the first day at his office in sector-17, Chandigarh on Wednesday, December 10, 2018. (Express photo) Chandigarh’s new mayor Davesh Moudgil on the first day at his office in sector-17, Chandigarh on Wednesday, December 10, 2018. (Express photo)

Even as councillors of Municipal Corporation have splurged extravagantly on study tours in the past twelve years and implemented almost nothing on ground, newly elected Mayor Davesh Moudgil says he is “totally in favour of study tours” and would surely plan one in his tenure. This comes even as the the Indian Audit and Accounts Department in its audit report had slammed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for wasting public money on study tours.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Moudgil said, “Study tours must be there and I am totally in favour of these. One gets to learn a lot from these tours. It is only after you go at a place that you get to learn what is being implemented there.”

Public money was splurged on as many as 20 such tours in over a decade. The purpose of every tour was nearly the same: to study sanitation, water supply, roads and functioning of different wings. The recent one was in 2017 when councillors and officials in three different groups went to Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam and Pune. Till date, nothing major has been implemented from that tour.An e-school, as seen during the study tour, was planned but the plans remained on papers and nothing was initiated further.

Former Mayor Asha Jaswal who had gone on a recent tour, said, “Study tours do expand your vision towards any problem. Unless you step out of your home, you will not get any exposure on what is going on. To avoid it being branded as a leisure trip, I got our tour videographed to make a point that we went only study certain problems. We implemented file tracking system after we learnt that in our trip from other MCs.”

The most expensive study tour was organised in 2014 to Chennai, Port Blair and Kolkata which cost the exchequer Rs 28.50 lakh. With about 39 people, including 19 councillors, their family members and UT and MC officials, a trip was made to study various projects like that of sanitation. The councillors during their nine-day tour also visited islands including Havelok, Ross and Coral which were not on the itinerary.

The audit report recently had pointed out that study tours are conducted to bring about improvement in the existing infrastructure and facilities for the betterment of citizens and reports should be submitted within 10 days. However, in the case of the Chandigarh MC, reports were not submitted even after three months, no improvement was made in the existing facilities and no new project was started.

Former BJP Councillor Satinder Singh said that study tours were a wastage of public money. “ These tours are just leisure trips. I have always opposed them. Why to waste public money for councillors entertainment?,” he said

The second most expensive tour was the one to Bengaluru and Coimbatore in 2011 as it cost Rs 16,39,700 to the exchequer. As many as 14 councillors and two officials visited the two places to study sanitation, water supply, roads and functioning of various wings as usual. From this as well, nothing was implemented in the city.

The one to Kolkata and Gangtok in 2010 cost Rs 16,07,791. It was spent on 14 councillors and two officials. The councillors had gone to study roads, horticulture, sanitation, water supply and garbage disposal in the hill station so that things can be “improved” in the city. But nothing came out of it.

Similarly, a tour to Singapore and Bangkok was made by 18 councillors and two officials in 2007. It had cost Rs 15,10,560 to the exchequer.

Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gujarat and Kolkata were the places which were visited frequently by the councillors but that did not help in changing anything back home.

In 2011 alone, the councillors spent Rs 38,49,188 on three study tours. While Rs 16,39,700 was spent on a tour to Bengaluru and Coimbatore, Rs 22,09,488 was spent on two separate trips to Chennai, Puducherry, Madurai and Coimbatore.No trip was undertaken in 2012. In 2013, trips to Gujarat, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad cost Rs 8,45,376.

