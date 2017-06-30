Get tertiary water supply by August 1 or pay higher

(Representational purpose) (Representational purpose)

PEOPLE HAVING houses of one kanal and above would have to pay commercial rates for use of potable water if they do not take any tertiary-treated water connection. This was decided at a meeting of the water supply committee on Thursday. It also decided to impose charges for using mobile toilet vans during events and rallies as well as hike rates for commercial use of water tankers. In the issue of tertiary water project, the members decided that commercial rates, which are Rs 15 per kilolitre, would be applicable from August 1 . The residential rates are only from Rs 2 to Rs 8 per kilolitre.

Even as the Municipal Corporation had made it mandatory for people having houses of one kanal and above to have tertiary treated water connection, only 1800 of nearly 7,600 houses have taken the connections. Others are still using drinking water for other household chores like watering lawns or washing cars. The tertiary-treated project was supposed to save the usage of potable water by 20 million gallons per day.

Members also said that to increase revenue generation, they have decided to introduce charges for using mobile toilet vans. These vans, obtained by the municipal corporation, are stationed at various public events. But, the rates would be finalised by the finance and contract committee.

Satish Kainth, who heads the committee, said user charges of water tankers for commercial purposes would be hiked from Rs 385 to Rs 500, excluding taxes.

