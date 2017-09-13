Garbage thrown on health official’s premises Day after, three sanitation workers held

Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaswal along with other councillors at a press meet Wednesday. Kamleshwar Singh Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaswal along with other councillors at a press meet Wednesday. Kamleshwar Singh

THE CHANDIGARH police have arrested three sanitation workers of MC, who allegedly threw over a ton of garbage outside the office of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH), Parminder Singh Bhatti, in Sector 17 Tuesday. The three were identified as Kuldeep Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Sarabjeet Singh. Police have also seized a truck in which garbage was brought to Sector 17.

DSP (central) Ram Gopal said, “The accused were arrested under the bailable charges but we also again arrested them under Section 107 and 151 of CrPC and produced them before the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). An FIR was registered at Sector 17 police station based on the statement of MOH Parminder Singh Bhatti.”

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has written to the UT Administration to initiate legal action against 25 regular sanitation workers for carrying out protests. Those among 25 workers include the president of safai karmacharis union Krishan Chadha and the former union president Shyam Lal Gavari. The MC has already suspended 12 contractual sanitation workers after Mondays protest. Mayor Asha Jaswal confirmed the development.

The sanitation workers have been protesting to press for their pending demands wherein they have been demanding jobs for dependents of deceased workers, 532 vacant posts be filled, 126 daily wage employees be regularised and those working under contractors be brought under the MC. On Monday, the agitators stalled the garbage

trucks from going towards the dumping ground.

The protest was after the local police reached the spot and conveyed to the protesters that a meeting with the Home Secretary had been fixed to discuss their demands has been fixed that the protest was called off.

