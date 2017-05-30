Garbage collectors to gherao Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House today

The garbage collectors have opposed the MC’s move to limit the number of houses for every collector. The garbage collectors have opposed the MC’s move to limit the number of houses for every collector.

WITH THE general House of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation set to take up the issue of imposing user charges for collecting garbage and bringing collectors under the civic body, the latter have decided to gherao the MC House on Tuesday. The corporation would be facing revolt for the second time. Though the MC had decided to come up with this project on pilot basis in 2012, they had to give in to garbage collectors, who went on strike for days. The collectors do not come under the MC’s jurisdiction.

Om Prakash Saini, chairman of the Chandigarh Door-To-Door Garbage Collector Society, said, “For years, we have been doing our work without any interference from the municipal corporation. Now, the MC says that they would pay Rs 3,000 to a garbage collector whereas one person is earning Rs 8,000 or Rs 10,000 today.”

The garbage collectors have opposed the MC’s move to limit the number of houses for every collector. “The MC says that one person would collect and segregate garbage only from 100 houses whereas they are doing so from nearly 200-300 houses today. The collectors make a living from this,” added Om Prakash.

The House last time decided that tough decisions would have to be taken to implement segregation. For that they brought in an agenda where city residents and owners of establishments would have to shell out user charges for garbage collection varying from Rs 200 per month to Rs 2,000 per month. At present, people have their own waste collectors and charges are arbitrary.

According to rates proposed by the MC, each residential house of 10 marla would have to pay Rs 150 per month for garbage collection while those above that Rs 200 per month. Owner of a residential house of size 7 marla and less than 10 marla would have to shell out Rs 125 per month for garbage collection and those who own a house less than 7 marla would pay Rs 100 per month.

While owners of types 9, 10,11 houses will have to pay Rs 100 per month, those of types 12 and 13 would have to pay Rs 50 per month. But for commercial establishments, schools and other establishments charges would be separate. Big hotels and cinema owners would have to pay Rs 2,000 per month while a school would have to pay Rs 500 per month. Charges for a veterinary hospital would be Rs 1,000 per month and that of a dharamshala Rs 500 per month.

