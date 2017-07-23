GAP team visits Sorem school to impart training to teachers dealing with special kids

Representational Image Representational Image

Representatives of the Global Autism Project (GAP) arrived in the city to visit their partner site Sorem school in Sector 36. Sorem is a comprehensive centre providing various services to cater to the special needs of the students. Throughout the partnership, experts and professionals from the US and Canada have traveled to the centre multiple times per year to impart sustainable training to teachers and parents working in this field.

Global Autism Project provides training to local individuals in evidence based practices for individuals with autism. A statement on Saturday said that a workshop was also held at the school. “In a Child’s Shoes”, a three-hour workshop (free of any charges), was conducted for parents, teachers and other professionals to understand their child’s needs and ways to deal with the same. Although, this is an extensive topic but the resource persons tried to capture a wide range of topics which many of the parents and professionals should be able to relate to,” said the statement.

It further said that the workshop was divided into two sessions. “The first session was about various kinds of behaviors and strategies to deal with them. The second session of the workshop talked about making individuals with autism independent and self-sufficient. These sessions were filled with loads of examples and demonstrations,” it said.

