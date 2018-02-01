‘Gangster’ held a day after he posted on Facebook his fears of fake police encounter

Gagan Pandit, a native of Chabhal in Tarn Taran district, was arrested near Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. (Representational photo) Gagan Pandit, a native of Chabhal in Tarn Taran district, was arrested near Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. (Representational photo)

The Amritsar Rural police arrested alleged gangster Gagan Pandit on Tuesday night, a day after he expressed fears about being killed in a police encounter and accused the police of framing two Tarn Taran youths for their alleged links with slain gangster Vicky Gounder.

Pandit, a native of Chabhal in Tarn Taran district, was arrested near Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. The police claimed they recovered country-made pistol from him.

According to the police, 18 criminal cases, including attempt to murder and robbery, are registered against Pandit in the state. Pandit’s family, however, claimed he was out on bail in all cases, except two recent cases of attempt to murder registered against him.

The Tarn Taran police had on Sunday arrested two youths from Tarn Taran, Lovepreet Singh, brother of gangster Gopi Rauke, and Amritpal Singh Bath, for allegedly funding Vicky Gounder.

After their arrests, Pandit claimed on his Facebook page that both were implicated in false cases by the police and expressed fears he would be killed in an encounter by the police.

He wrote on his Facebook page, “Police is harassing Amritpal Singh Bath. Amritpal was planning to contest election of sarpanch from his village Mianpur and police registered false case against him under political pressure. We all should help Amritpal because he has no links with any gangster. At the same time, I fear police can kill me in a fake encounter. I am being harassed due to political reasons. I request administration to conduct an inquiry from police officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.”

Amritsar Rural SSP Parmpal Singh said Pandit was wanted by the police of Amritsar and Tarn Taran district.

Recently, Pandit was booked in a case of clash between two groups of youths during a marriage ceremony at a resort near the Gateway of India in Amritsar on December 11, resulting in the death of two men.

Unlike Amritpal and Lovepreet, Amritsar police say, Pandit had no link with Gounder.

Amarjeet Singh, brother of Pandit, said, “I was also booked in the December 11 double murder case along with Pandit. We both were not present at the crime spot and were booked due to political pressure. He was booked in another case and probe was on in both cases. Both cases were politically motivated. Except these two cases, he had secured bail in other cases registered against him. We fear police can plan a fake encounter of Pandit only to claim promotion.”

