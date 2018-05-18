Gangrape of call centre employee: DNA sample of second accused matches with swabs taken from victim’s clothes

Chandigarh Police has received the DNA report of Kamal Hassan which matches with the swabs taken from the clothes of the victim. Chandigarh Police has received the DNA report of Kamal Hassan which matches with the swabs taken from the clothes of the victim.

THE DNA report has confirmed that the accused Kamal Hassan, cousin of accused Irfan Mohammad, had also allegedly raped the call centre employee in December 2016.

Chandigarh Police has received the DNA report of Kamal Hassan which matches with the swabs taken from the clothes of the victim. Kamal was arrested from his house at Kalandar Colony, Shahdara, Delhi, on March 14. He was arrested after Irfan spilled the beans on him during interrogation.

Soon after Kamal’s arrest and the Test Identification Parade (TIP), the samples were sent for DNA sampling to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory on March 17. Police sources said a report regarding the DNA samples of the accused arrived on Thursday. The DNA report is positive and matches with the swabs taken from the victim’s clothes.

The DNA samples of the accused Irfan have already matched with the swabs taken from the clothes of the call centre employee. The police will now attach the DNA report of both the accused to the chargesheet against the duo, which is yet to be filed in court.

The victim has also identified the duo, Irfan and Kamal in the TIP at Burail Jail while in her statement, she recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 CrPC, the victim has identified both Irfan and Kamal.

The victim woman, a call centre employee, was allegedly raped by two persons in a secluded area behind Iron Market, Sector 29, in December 2016. Although Irfan and Kamal were arrested in the case for allegedly raping a woman from Dehradun in November 2017, during their interrogation, they confessed to having raped another woman in December 2016 as well. Following which, Irfan and Kamal were arrested.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Wasim Malik, who is out on bail, is waiting for the cancellation of case proceedings against him in court. The hearing of the case is scheduled for May 21.

