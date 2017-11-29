Gangrape of 22-year-old : 8 CCTV cameras, which helped nail accused, mere showpieces now

Kuldip Pathania, manager of the petrol pump in Sector 42, talks about the auto driver on Tuesday. (Source: Jasbir Malhi) Kuldip Pathania, manager of the petrol pump in Sector 42, talks about the auto driver on Tuesday. (Source: Jasbir Malhi)

EIGHT CCTV cameras installed at a fuel station in Sector 42, which provided the first crucial evidence in the gangrape of the 22-year-old Mohali woman, have become mere showpieces for the last eight days. Reason? The Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of these cameras has been taken away by the Chandigarh Police, which is yet to return it to the fuel station management.

“Two days back, a car driver came to the fuel station and ran away after filling petrol and without paying fuel charges Rs 2,550. We failed to note down the registration number of the car. As DVR was not available, there was no evidence with us against the car driver. We have lodged a written complaint at the local police station about the incident though,” said Kuldeep Singh Pathania, fuel station manager, on Tuesday.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Pathania said, “Chandigarh Police took away the DVR on November 20 and now we have been told that if we want it back, we will have to file an application before senior police officers. Nonetheless, we have decided to buy a new DVR along with high-resolution CCTV cameras, which can capture the images with more clarity.”

The manage further stated, “We are not against the functioning of police. We have cooperated with them since the beginning. But, these days, we are unsafe. If something happens at the fuel station, we cannot record it for our safety. Overall, eight CCTV cameras are installed at the fuel station. Two cameras cover the rear portion of the fuel station. The three gangrape accused were captured in six of the eight cameras. The accused entered the station from the left side of the front portion. We have fully cooperated with the police. On the day of the crime, the entire police force assembled at our office.”

Pathania also appealed to the public to instal more and more CCTV cameras at their places especially at shops, hotels and fuel stations to record any crime-related incident.

Inspector Nasib Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 36 police station, said, “We told the management of the fuel station to send an application and the police department will provide a new DVR to them. And, for the time being, the management can purchase a new DVR till the completion of this process.”

On November 17, minutes before committing the crime with the Mohali woman, auto driver Mohammed Irfan, along with Garib and Poppu, had come to the fuel station pushing the autorickshaw to fill gas and got captured by six CCTV cameras from different angles. On the basis of that CCTV footage, the police had developed prints through a Blurred Image Filter software, costing $900. The fuel station, a franchise of the Indian Oil Corporation, is owned by one Mamta Puri.

