Chandigarh gangrape case: Police parade suspects in front of victim

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagdale Nilambari Vijay said that they had collected the records of the criminals who were involved in such cases in the last five years (Representational Image) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagdale Nilambari Vijay said that they had collected the records of the criminals who were involved in such cases in the last five years (Representational Image)

THREE DAYS after a woman was allegedly gangraped on her way to her home in Mohali, the UT Police has failed to make any breakthrough in the case. The police, however, showed some pictures of the habitual offenders to the victim, and paraded in front of her some auto-rickshaw drivers picked up from Mohali, Panchkula and Ambala. But she could not identify any of them.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, UT Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagdale Nilambari Vijay said that they had collected the records of the criminals who were involved in such cases in the last five years. They were either lodged in jail or were out on bail which could help the interrogators zero in on the culprits. The SSP said that on the information of the victim, they picked up some auto-rickshaw drivers from Mohali, Ambala, Panchkula and Chandigarh, and paraded them before the victim, but she could not recognise any of them.

“Our investigation is going in a positive direction. We had also got a clear view of two more accused from CCTV footage which was obtained from a petrol station in Sector 43. We will soon circulate the images,” the SSP said. The SSP said that they had also picked up some criminals who were regular offenders in sexual assault cases.

“We are verifying the regular offenders. We are also checking their whereabouts. It seems that the culprits were habitual offenders,” she said. Earlier, the SSP held a meeting with all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and pulled up the officers over the delay in cracking the case. The police failed to trace the auto-rickshaw even after three days of the occurrence of the crime.

The Mohali police too is looking into the matter as a minor was murdered in Sector 69 a few days ago. The victim was stabbed to death and her medical examination report revealed that she was raped as well. The police are working on the theory that the victim was gangraped.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App