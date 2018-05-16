Gangrape case against four: Police submit cancellation report, say no evidence

Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of Sector 34 police station, said, “Bablu submitted certain proofs including his marriage certificate with the victim, a rent deed made in the name of both, including the victim. He had attached a copy of the victim’s Aadhaar card for taking a rented accommodation at Kanpur in UP. (Representational image) Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of Sector 34 police station, said, “Bablu submitted certain proofs including his marriage certificate with the victim, a rent deed made in the name of both, including the victim. He had attached a copy of the victim’s Aadhaar card for taking a rented accommodation at Kanpur in UP. (Representational image)

Citing no evidence, the Chandigarh Police has moved the cancellation report in a gangrape case registered against four men. The report says the alleged victim and one of the accused were in touch with each other for a long time and they even got married.

The report was submitted in the office of Deputy District Attorney at district courts, Sector 43, last week. The FIR was registered against four men — Bablu, Arif, Sukhvir and his brother, Satish, all residents of Amb Sahib colony in Mohali — in January this year. They were booked on charges of abduction, gangrape and forcing the victim to marry one of the suspects, Bablu.

Sources said, “Copies of two FIRs registered against the parents of victim woman and against two of the suspects — Sukhvir and Satish — have been attached with the cancellation report to prove that before the registration of gangrape case, FIRs were lodged against each other by the rival parties. The FIRs were registered in June 2017 at the Phase 11 police station in Mohali.”

In January, the father of victim, a Chandigarh college student, reported to the police that his daughter had gone missing from near her college in August last year and she was abducted by four persons to force her to marry one of the suspects, Bablu.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of Sector 34 police station, said, “Bablu submitted certain proofs including his marriage certificate with the victim, a rent deed made in the name of both, including the victim. He had attached a copy of the victim’s Aadhaar card for taking a rented accommodation at Kanpur in UP.

On the day when the woman was allegedly abducted, the presence of other three accused was established in Mohali. Apart from it, when the victim went missing, her father and brother had attacked the family members of Bablu at his house in Amb Sahib Colony in Mohali. Bablu’s sister lodged an FIR in this connection and a total of seven people, including the father and brother of alleged victim, were arrested and later released on bail.”

Of the four suspects, Satish runs a photo studio, Arif is a hair dresser, Bablu works with a shoe store and Sukhvir, father of five children, is a painter.

