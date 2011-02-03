Gained in Translation

In a reversal of trend,South Indian cinema is now borrowing from Bollywood

Chulbul Pandeys shirt in Dabangg began to tatter in revengeful hate for his mums murderer. Action broke open between the Good and the Evil and Dabanggs fight director got more than his fifteen minutes of fame. Here was Salman Khan,a Bollywood icon,behaving like a South Indian superhero,leaving caution and his shirt to the winds,snarling,fighting,brutally wounding the enemy as the skies sulked. It could have well been a sequence from one of Rajnikants film. Somebody noticed this new,emerging affinity between the two cinemas. Dabangg is now officially being remade in Telugu as Gabbar Singh,with Pawan Kalyan aka Kalyan Babu as the swashbuckling cop.

The movie,that will go on floors on April 1 is not the only Bollywood flick that seems to have inspired filmmakers in the South. The Tamil remake of one of the biggest hits of 2009,3 Idiots,is currently being shot in Ooty. To be directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar of Robot fame,the film is being produced by Gemini Film Circuit (GFC) and is titled Nanban. It follows the success of the Telugu and Tamil remakes of Munnabhai MBBS and more recently,A Wednesday,which was released in Tamil as Unnaipol Oruvam and Eenadu,in Telugu. Films like 3 Idiots and Dabangg were successful because their stories are universal, says Mano Akkineni of GFC.

While there have been such remakes in the past,their numbers are on the rise. Director of Dabangg,Abhinav Kashyap,observes,If rooted in culture,content can be universal. That is the reason we have been regularly borrowing from the South. But today,when there is a variety in stories and strong Bollywood scripts,they too are looking at telling the same stories.

The market response helps. If Vasool Raja MBBS,in Tamil,and the Telugu Shankar Dada MBBS were among the highest grossers of 2005,in their respective markets,Unnaipol Oruvam and Eenadu ran over 15 weeks,grossing close to 30 crores. 3 Idiots in Hindi is said to have grossed a record 1.7 crore in Tamil Nadu. The remake should have a greater reach, says Sameer Rao,CEO,Vinod Chopra Films. Arbaaz Khan,who produced Dabangg,says that he knew that the movie had a market in the South,primarily due to the styling. After the Telugu remake,he is negotiating with production houses for a Tamil version.

However,nothing is taken for granted. Besides the popularity of the Bollywood version,filmmaker Ganesh Shankar,who will soon begin work on Gabbar Singh,feels that other factors also matter,including the star cast. Kamal Haasan stepped into Naseeruddin Shahs shoes in both the remakes of A Wednesday,where Mohanlal and Venkatesh replaced Anupam Khers character. It was like bringing together Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra  the audience was bound to be attracted, explains Shankar. The 3 Idiots remake,meanwhile,will star South superstar Vijay in Aamir Khans role,with Jiiva,Srikanth and Illeana in R Madhavan,Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoors characters.

While the price at which the rights have been purchased still remain undisclosed,the producers clarify that they will allow creative freedom and changes in the script without

altering the essence of the film. Its the rights to the script that they purchase from us. They seek suggestions and sometimes run the final product through us,but that is not necessary, says Rao,who is currently in talks to sell the Telugu rights of 3 Idiots.

Shankar,meanwhile,has elaborate plans in place for Dabangg . We will keep some songs and introduce a few others that suit Telugu cinemas sensibility. Dabangg has made a lot of impact,so if I want the remake to be impressive I will have to add more style,action and attitude. I hope to make it the biggest and coolest film of 2011, he says,going back to working on the nuances of the project.

