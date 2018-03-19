From April 15, pay Rs 2000 fine for wastage of water

The challan drive will continue till June 30. Express Archive The challan drive will continue till June 30. Express Archive

FROM APRIL 15, any water wastage will invite a fine of Rs 2,000. The Municipal Corporation has said city residents found wasting water would be challaned from April 15 to June 30. Under the annual drive, watering of lawns, courtyards, washing of cars and other vehicles using hosepipe is not allowed. Chief Engineer Manoj Bansal said this time, there would be intensified checking. Pictures or videos of violators can also be posted on WhatsApp of the civic body team officials.

“Teams have been constituted that will not just check water wastage during morning hours but during evening hours as well,” Bansal added.

If a person doesn’t pay the challan, the fine would be added to the water bill of the resident. The teams would be headed by a Sub Divisional officer who will hand over the challan to the violator on the spot. A senior official added, “If somebody posts pictures of violators who are washing their cars using hose pipes or watering their laws, our team will go there and challan the violator on the basis of the video. Numbers of the officials are already given on the website but we will circulate it too.”

A fine would be imposed on a resident if the team finds overflowing water tanks, water coolers or leakage in pipes as well. According to officials, there would be special focus on the northern sectors as the civic body had found that water consumption in these sectors is high as compared to the southern sectors. The MC public health wing had found that there being houses of size more than one kanal, the consumption was more even up to 1,376 litres of water per person.

Last year, over 500 people were challaned for wasting water. However, councillors had said that the number was quite less and the checking be intensified to stop the wastage.

As the temperature rises, the demand for water increases. The residents staying at upper storeys complain of low water pressure. The situation is worst in the southern belt of the city. Chandigarh already faces a shortage of water as the city gets only 85 Million Gallons Daily (MGD) while the demand reaches up to 116 MGD in summers.

The gap in the demand and supply leaves several sectors and colony areas of the city high and dry.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said he would ask the public health wing to stay alert and issue challans immediately when they see somebody wasting water.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App