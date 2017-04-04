From 12 to 33, Panjab University slips in NIFR

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

PANJAB UNIVERSITY has slipped from rank 12 to 33 in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIFR) which was issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday. The PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh, has dropped from rank 38 to 85.PU’s overall score has dipped from 76.02 in 2016 to 43.13 this year while that of PEC has fallen from 61.32 to 37.44.

On teacher learning and resources (TLR), PU’s score has come down from 56.18 last year to 36.70 this year while research and professional practice (RPP) score has come down from 84.89 in 2016 to 40.79 in 2017. Similarly, the graduate outcomes (GO) have also seen a decline from 81.93 to 66.18 in 2017 and the outreach and inclusivity (OI) has dropped from 76.32 to 47.40 this year.

However, PU Registrar Col (retd) G S Chadha asserts that PU’s score has dropped from 76.32 to 43.6 because of changes in criteria. “There are many other universities which could not submit their claims last year and entered the race this time. That has also contributed in our slip in rank. Scores of other universities, too, have dropped considerably, but that is no consolation,” he said.

Col Chadha maintains that there has not been any change in infrastructure or retrenchment of faculty members which could lead to such a drastic drop in score. “We need to brainstorm to review our data and analyse the shortcomings which led to a drop in our score,” he said.

PU is going through a financial crisis and the authorities are struggling to generate funds to even pay salaries to its staff members. The University Grants Commission has imposed a blanket ban on new recruitment owing to the financial crisis.

PEC’s TLR score is 51.52 which was 62.21 last year and RPP is 6.65 as compared to 55.58 last year. The GO has fallen from 70.83 last year to 60.52 this year and OI has increased from 55.49 to 62.62 this year.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, has topped the list of the NIFR rankings with a score of 83.28 and is followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, with a score of 61.53 and Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh with a score of 58.92. From the region, Thapar University has been ranked 46 with a score of 40.78 and Guru Nanak Dev University has been ranked 80 with a score of 35.83.

City colleges

Among city colleges Post Graduate College for Girls in Sector 42 has been ranked 32 with a score of 46.54. Next is Goswami Ganesha Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD) in Sector 32 which is ranked 41 with a score of 44.56 while Mehr Chand Mahajan (MCM) College has been ranked 74 with a score of 38.84.

Pharmacy category

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, has been ranked second in the country with a score of 73.18. Its TLR is 71.97, RPC is 80.91, GO is 69.53 and OI is 70.26. It is followed by the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh, which has been ranked third with a score of 69.59.

