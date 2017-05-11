Fraud on senior citizen: Prime accused involved in six cases of cheating, say Police

Harvinder Singh Harvinder Singh

HARVINDER SINGH of Mohali, accused of cheating a senior citizen of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of investing in insurance policies, has been involved in about six cases of cheating along with his associate, Vikash Kumar, in Sirsa, Karnal, Ambala and Chandigarh. Vikas, whose name was disclosed by Harvinder during interrogation by the cyber cell of UT police, is a resident of Phase 7 in Mohali and currently lodged in Sirsa jail.

He was arrested when he returned from his week-long foreign trip in March. Harvinder was arrested on April 26. Currently lodged in Model Burail jail, he had also been arrested earlier in February a case of cheating that dates back to February 2016, and that time too, he had disclosed the name of his associates, Vikas Kumar, who was reportedly not arrested owing to lack of evidence.

Sources in the cyber cell said, “The investigation of Rs 42 lakh cheating case revealed that the two accused have been involved in six cases, including two each registered in Ambala and Chandigarh, one in Sirsa district and one in Karnal district.”

In Sirsa, a senior citizen, Rakesh Garg, filed an FIR against the two, alleging that they had cheated him of his hard-earned Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of investing it various insurance firms. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ram Pal of Sirsa police said, “Vikas was arrested on the basis of sufficient evidence and on the disclosure by Harvinder Singh. We are going to submit a chargesheet against both shortly.”

Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, in charge of the cybercrime cell, Chandigarh, said, “The name of Vikas Kumar was disclosed by Harvinder during interrogation. We have not found any bank account, which was opened in the name of Vikas. Evidences are being gathered against him for procuring his police custody.”

Sources said a case of vehicle theft is also pending against Harvinder with at a court in Mohali and a decision would be announced in this case shortly. Sources said Vikas is fond of number 2565, which also happens to be his house number. Even the registration number of his car as well as that of his mobile number is 2565.

