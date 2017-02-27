Fraud in Big B’s name: Police round up two drivers who moved conman’s luggage

A senior police officer working on the case said that Harry was a good mimicry artist and he used to impress people with his skill. A senior police officer working on the case said that Harry was a good mimicry artist and he used to impress people with his skill.

POLICE HAVE rounded up two truck drivers from Fatehgarh Sahib and Murthal who transported the luggage of Harry Bhatt, the alleged conman who duped many people and educational institutes in legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s name. The accused, according to the police, also used his mimicry skills to pretend as Big B’s private secretary to dupe people. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, a senior police officer working on the case said that Harry was a good mimicry artist and he used to impress people with his skill. The officer added that Bhatt used to call Dr Deepti saying that he would arrange her meeting with Bachchan’s private secretary Rajesh Kumar, a retired civil servant.

“He would call Dr Deepti, then pretend that he will take Rajesh Kumar on line. He used to divert the call on other number and speak to her in a different voice. Some artists who worked with him during the shooting of his Punjabi movie Ek Duje De Vaste also told us that he used to call some Rajesh Kumar and told them he was speaking to Amitabh Bachchan’s private secretary,” the officer added.

The police rounded up a truck driver who transported the luggage of Bhatt from his house in Acme Heights at Kharar. The officer added that during the investigation, the driver told them that the accused gave him Rs 1,500 for taking his luggage up to Ambala. The driver was later set free by the police. The driver also told the police that Bhatt and his wife were using two mobile sets each and they were in a separate car.

“From Ambala, Bhatt hired a Murthal-based transporter. He was also rounded up late on Saturday evening. He told us that he took the luggage up to Agra where he unloaded his truck near a dhaba. The driver told us that from Agra, the accused hired another truck which was bearing Madhya Pradesh registration number,” the official said.

Pending electricity bill

It also came to light during the investigation that Harry Bhatt’s electricity bill of Rs 1.5 lakh of his house had also been pending for the last around six months. The power department sent him many reminders but he did not pay it. The accused also took 10 Apple laptops with him which he purchased through a local dealer. The police said that the dealer approached them and told them that each laptop costs around Rs 1.5 lakh.